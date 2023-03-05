"Film ch Kamaal Kam Kita": Diljit Dosanjh showers praises on 'Chamkila' co-star Parineeti Chopra

Left Menu

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, on Sunday, showered praises on his co-star Parineeti Chopra for her performance in their upcoming film 'Chamkila'.

Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, on Sunday, showered praises on his co-star Parineeti Chopra for her performance in their upcoming film 'Chamkila'. Taking to Instagram, Diljit shared a picture of Parineeti and wrote, " AUM @patineetichopra Film ch Kamaal Kam Kita Parineeti ji ne. Unbelievable."

In the picture, Parineeti could be seen wearing traditional outfits and with joined hands. The 'Jabariya Jodi' actor also shared the story and wrote, "THE BEST BOI, Love you my Chamkila."

In another story, she also shared her experience of working with director Imtiaz Ali and co-actor Diljit. "Imtiaz Sir, Diljit, Team Chamkila...My life remains forever changed...the most heavenly crew and experience. Peace, happiness, meditation, Punjab...Will never, ever forget this," Parineeti wrote.

Parineeti and Diljit are all set to share the screen space in director Imtiaz Ali's upcoming musical film 'Chamkila.'. The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Parineeti is basking in the success of her film 'Uunchai', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

Diljit, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

