Lookism Chapter 439: A thrilling battle btween Daniel Park and King of Seoul

Lookism, a popular South Korean comic, has gained a massive global fanbase due to its captivating storyline. The series follows the life of Park Hyung Seok, a high school student who can transform between two bodies - one unattractive and overweight, and the other fit and good-looking. With over 400 chapters already published, Lookism is now gearing up to release its next chapter, Chapter 439.

Chapter 439 of Lookism will see a fierce battle between Daniel Park and the King of Seoul. Park must defeat his adversary if he wants to progress further and take on stronger opponents. He has struggled against opponents with better skills, always on the defensive and needing help from friends or a miracle to win. Unaware of his shortcomings, he trains relentlessly for different reasons.

After the fight with the worker association, Gun, who took an interest in Daniel due to his tenacity, personally trained him. Gun told him about the lore of the first-generation gang that had ruled Seoul, warning him that if he wanted to survive and come out on top in the future, he had to take down one of the kings of the first generation. Though Daniel was unsure of the power gap between them, he soon found out.

Chapter 439 of Lookism will feature Daniel Park's comeback after he almost got defeated in the previous fight. He was close to dying at the hands of a first-generation king after taking a beating. As expected, his friends came to his rescue and provided support.

However, in a crucial moment, Daniel Park's copying ability awakened, and he copied one of the former kings he had fought before, James Lee. The brief bout with the legend of the first generation helped him learn a few tricks that he could use against a first-generation king. It's a fight to the death, and he has to use every trick under his belt to win, but foul play against that man will not work.

Chapter 439 of Lookism is set to be released on Thursday, March 09, 2023. English translations will be available for fans to read on Webtoon, with English-subtitled episodes expected to be uploaded shortly after the official release, although the timing may vary depending on the region. Interested readers are advised to confirm the timing of the release in their respective areas.

Eastern Standard Time: March 09 at 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: March 09 at 10.00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: March 09 at 8.00 AM

Japan Standard Time: March 09 at 01:00 PM

India Standard Time: March 09 at 04:30 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: March 09 at 12:00 PM

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the manhwa and other South Korean manhwas that are gaining popularity globally.

