Olive green runs in my blood, I'm third-generation army officer: Maj Bhavna Syal deployed in eastern Ladakh

Major Bhavna Syal, a signal officer deployed in eastern Ladakh, is a third-generation soldier of her family and says serving the armed forces was a dream for her since childhood as ''olive green runs in my blood''.

Commissioned into the Corps of Signals in 2012, she has been deployed at her current post since 2021, performing a communication job that is very critical for the army.

In eastern Ladakh, freezing temperatures pose a challenge, but the officer said the army teaches one to ''survive in toughest of conditions''.

Asked what inspired her to join the armed forces, Major Syal said that she is continuing the tradition of her family. ''Since my childhood, I knew this was my goal of life. The olive green uniform of my father and the brass plates on its shoulders have inspired me ever since. Both my paternal and maternal grandfathers have served in the army too. My maternal grandfather, in fact served in the Second World War. So, olive green runs in my blood,'' she told PTI in an interview.

Major Syal, whose native place is in Punjab, said her father retired as a colonel in 2012 from the Regiment of Artillery. ''...I used to wear his cap and roam around in the house,'' she recalled.

On the challenges of serving in harsh weather conditions in eastern Ladakh, the signal officer said there is a 'golden rule' that has been taught and that is ''there is no bad weather but only bad clothing''.

''And, of course, mental toughness and physical strength for endurance matters, which gets augmented during training,'' she said.

On the position of women in the Indian Army, Major Syal said in the army, a soldier is a ''gender-neutral term''.

''I must say, the position and projection of women in the army is steadily progressing, and motivated women are going to prove their mettle with determination. But to young women who are aspiring or dreaming to join the armed forces, must first ask themselves -- 'Do you have it in you?' -- before taking the plunge,'' she said.

The officer said that ''if our lives motivate others to join the armed forces, then it's a humbling feeling''.

Asked about the opportunities for women in the army, she said, ''We are being given equal opportunity, and we have mutual respect for each other (men and women)''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)