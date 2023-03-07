Left Menu

Katrina records cool Holi video of her "baby" Vicky Kaushal and father-in-law Sham Kaushal

Hours after Vicky and Katrina shared colourful pictures of them from their Holi celebrations, Vicky's father Sham Kaushal shared a fun dance video on Instagram. In the clip, the father-son duo is seen performing Punjabi dance steps

Vicky and Katrina with their family (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had loads of fun on Holi and their pictures and videos from the celebration are proof of the fact. Vicky, and Katrina celebrated the festival of colours with their family.

Hours after the couple shared colourful pictures of them from their Holi celebrations, Vicky's father Sham Kaushal shared a fun dance video on Instagram. In the clip, the father-son duo is seen performing Punjabi dance steps.

Twinning in white, Vicky and his father look super cute while grooving to a track. Interestingly, Katrina is shooting the video and giggling in the background. She is also heard telling Vicky, 'Baby look up'.

"Happy Holi. Trying to learn dance. Rab Rakha," Sham Kaushal captioned the post. Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021 December in Rajasthan. The couple were dating in secret for two years before tying the knot.

Last year Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of 'Koffee with Karan'."I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said. Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

