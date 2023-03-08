Left Menu

Maha: Duo recording Insta reel on motorcycle ends up killing woman

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-03-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 15:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 31-year-old woman died after being allegedly hit by a motorcycle when the biker and the pillion rider were busy making an Instagram reel here, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Mohammadwadi area of Pune city around 5.30 pm on Monday, the official said.

The accused, Ayan Shaikh and Zayed Javed Shaikh, fled the spot after their two-wheeler hit victim Taslim Pathan, he said.

“Ayan was riding the motorcycle and Zayed was filming the video reel while sitting pillion when the two-wheeler hit Pathan, killing her on the spot,” said Jaywant Jadhav, assistant police inspector, Wanwadi police station.

The official said they later ascertained the identities of the accused and arrested them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

