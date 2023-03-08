Left Menu

Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's film 'Bad Boy' to release on April 28

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 16:16 IST
''Bad Boy'', featuring veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi in his debut, will release in theatres on April 28, the makers have announced.

The upcoming romantic-comedy is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and is produced by Inbox Pictures.

The makers unveiled the teaser and release date of ''Bad Boy'' at rapper Divine's concert on Tuesday.

''Bad Boy'' will also mark the acting debut of newcomer Amrin Qureshi. Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee and Darshan Jariwala star in pivotal roles.

