Left Menu

MENSTRUATION LEAVE FOR ALL WOMEN AT VSF

So our traditions, the largely practiced Sanatan Dharma was and hence remains a very flexible and open-minded way of life, explains, Priyanka Anand, CEO, Vedic Sadhana Foundation VSF.Infact, in the past, women were abstained from working for the 3 to 4 days of her period cycle so that she could get some rest from the tireless work she did maintaining a household that was mostly of joint families back then, work in fields and in the kitchen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 10:49 IST
MENSTRUATION LEAVE FOR ALL WOMEN AT VSF

'Menstruation cramps' better known as 'period cramps' is still not a very comfortable terminology used or acknowledged by the young grown-ups in the society. Infact it is the Gen-Z and their unabashed way of talking about everything and anything that fuels the courage to do so and help break generations of taboos.

''In India there is a Shakti Peeth, temple of Devi Maa herself in Kamakhya that is said to have come to be when Mother Sati's womb or vagina fell there while Shiva danced the furious Tandav with her corpse on himself. So our traditions, the largely practiced Sanatan Dharma was and hence remains a very flexible and open-minded way of life,'' explains, Priyanka Anand, CEO, Vedic Sadhana Foundation (VSF).

Infact, in the past, women were abstained from working for the 3 to 4 days of her period cycle so that she could get some rest from the tireless work she did maintaining a household that was mostly of joint families back then, work in fields and in the kitchen. Even doing pujas were an elaborate work back then and took a large part of her time. Her rest was linked to religious principles so as to spread the word and make sure people followed it.

''Our scriptures or Vedas say nothing about women and their abstinence from reverential practices during her these days. At VSF, we don't just believe in preaching the Vedic way of life to the people around us but also practice it and lead by example. Starting with small steps we are introducing a 'Menstruation leave Policy' for all the women that work in this organization,'' she proudly quips.

Sanatan Dharma is the only philosophy in the world that reveres the feminine energy in the form of Shakti. Hence on the occasion of Women's Day, the Vedic Sadhana Foundation introduced this policy amongst its staff for all the women in VSF, as a special gift for Women's Day, and also since the Chaitra Navaratri is around the corner too. VSF plans to celebrate the existence of feminine energy all year-round.

The policy states that every woman working at the Vedic Sadhana Foundation will be entitled to ten annual paid leaves. These will not be denied. This makes the VSF amongst a handful of organisations that practice this in India.

While the bill for the women's mensuration leave still awaits its fate at the legislature its acceptance and practice amongst the new and upcoming organisations will surely have a positive impact on our society and its tolerance levels.

The Sadhana app (a product of the VSF) has been breaking old beliefs and prohibitions with its very advent. It promotes Manasic puja and encourages people to connect with Divinity at a more spiritual level of existence.

Mantra Sadhana, was once only for sages and seers to practice but through the Sadhana app the users have been able to practice the powerful Sri Suktam (Devi) Sadhana and now soon the Nav Durga Sadhana, a powerful practice of Mantra Sadhana to immerse into the universal sonic energies on these auspicious days.

About Vedic Sadhana Foundation (VSF): Vedic Sadhana Foundation (VSF), an 80-G approved not-for-profit technology organization, taking upon itself a colossal task of reviving the forgotten Vedic way of life. Led by a pursuit to revive, restore, and reclaim the beautiful heritage and spiritual transformation, Sadhana App is its humble offering in the service of humanity, bringing the glorious Vedic practices to mainstream. Media Contact: Navjot Gautam +91-99152 09877 navjot@sadhana.io Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018507/Priyanka_Anand.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818362/Vedic_Sadhana_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023