Satish Kaushik will always be remembered for his unmatched acting, direction: Haryana CM

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday condoled the demise of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who was the chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board, and said he will always be remembered for his unmatched acting and direction.

''Extremely shocked by the untimely demise of renowned film director, actor and chairman of Haryana Film Promotion Board Mr. Satish Kaushik. He will always be remembered for his unmatched acting and direction,'' Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kaushik, who hailed from Mahendragarh district in Haryana, was appointed chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board by the Khattar government a few years ago.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also condoled Kaushik's demise and said he will ''always remain alive in our hearts'' through his art.

Senior Congress leaders from Haryana including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja, and Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also expressed their condolences.

Kaushik, known for his memorable comic roles in films such as ''Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'' and ''Mr India'', passed away following a heart attack early Thursday. He was 66.

