Topol began his big-screen career after being assigned to the entertainment troop while serving the Israeli army. It was while serving for the army that he also met his future wife, Galia Topol.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 20:45 IST
Legendary Israeli actor Chaim Topol dies at 87, Adnan Sami mourns his demise
Chaim Topol (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 9 (ANI) Renowned Israeli actor Chaim Topol has died at 87. Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced Topol's death on Wednesday, CNN reported.

"One of the most outstanding Israeli stage artists," Herzog said. "A gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and overseas, filled the cinema screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts," he added.

"Topol was one of the giants of Israeli culture and he will be greatly missed. Condolences to his dear family and all his loved ones," he said further. Topol began his big-screen career after being assigned to the entertainment troop while serving the Israeli army. It was while serving for the army that he also met his future wife, Galia Topol.

He won many international film awards, including two Golden Globes -- Most promising newcomer in 1965 for playing in the title role "Sallah Shabati" and best actor in a motion picture comedy or musical for "Fiddler on the Roof" in 1972. After learning about Topol's demise, singer Adnan Sami paid heartfelt condolences.

"I'm extremely saddened to learn that one of my childhood heroes, the legendary Israeli Actor Par Excellence, Chaim Topol has passed away. I grew up watching & being inspired by his iconic character of 'Tevye' from the great Musical Movie & Play 'FIDDLER ON THE ROOF'.When I was in boarding school in England, I would save my pocket money to go & see him perform in the same play at Victoria Theatre in London.Dearest Respected Chaim Topol...As The Good Book Says...May You Rest In Peace'..Thank you for inspiring me & brightening my childhood...Yabidibidibidibidibidibidibi- Dum!! I will always love and respect you...RIP...," Sami wrote. Topol is survived by his wife and their three children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

