Left Menu

FACTBOX-Life and career of film and TV actor Robert Blake

* While Blake was awaiting his murder trial, actor Anthony Hopkins visited him in jail and said he had studied Blake's work in the movie "In Cold Blood" as preparation for playing the creepy killer Hannibal Lechter in "The Silence of the Lambs," according to the Los Angeles Times.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 10:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 10:48 IST
FACTBOX-Life and career of film and TV actor Robert Blake
Robert Blake Image Credit : Wikipedia

The following are select facts about the life and career of screen actor Robert Blake, who was acquitted in 2005 of murdering his wife but later found liable for her death in a civil trial: * Blake was about 6 years old when he started his Hollywood career. Before that, he and his brother and sister were part of an act known as "The Three Little Hillbillies" on the vaudeville circuit. Even though his earnings would provide most of his family's income, Blake said his father used him as "his punching bag."

* One of Blake's childhood roles was playing a Mexican boy who implores Humphrey Bogart's character to buy a lottery ticket in "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre." As a child he also worked with Laurel and Hardy, Jack Benny, John Wayne, John Garfield and Gene Autry. * While Blake was awaiting his murder trial, actor Anthony Hopkins visited him in jail and said he had studied Blake's work in the movie "In Cold Blood" as preparation for playing the creepy killer Hannibal Lechter in "The Silence of the Lambs," according to the Los Angeles Times. Other jailhouse visitors included musician-composer Quincy Jones, comedian Mort Sahl, and Scott Wilson, Blake's "In Cold Blood" co-star.

* Blake's son Noah Blake became a television actor with credits that include a regular role in the 1990s sitcom "Harry and the Hendersons" and one-off parts in shows such as "The Office," "ER" and "Diagnosis Murder." (Prepared by Bill Trott; Editing by Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023