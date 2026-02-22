Left Menu

Ahlawat, Sharma make cut as Sandhu misses out in Kenya

Veer Ahlawat, who played the full season last year, shot 67-67 and was 6-under for two rounds to be well placed at T-28th. Sharma had to produce a super second with six birdies against one bogey for a 5-under 65 to squeeze into the cut line at 4-under after two days. He was T-55. Ahlawat, in his second round, had five birdies against two bogeys

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 11:02 IST
Ahlawat, Sharma make cut as Sandhu misses out in Kenya
India golfer Veer Ahlawat (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
Veer Ahlawat and Shubhankar Sharma made the halfway cut in the 2026 Kenya Open. Ahlawat, who played the full season last year, shot 67-67 and was 6-under for two rounds to be well placed at T-28th. Sharma had to produce a super second with six birdies against one bogey for a 5-under 65 to squeeze into the cut line at 4-under after two days. He was T-55. Ahlawat, in his second round, had five birdies against two bogeys.

Yuvraj Sandhu, however, missed out on the cut with 69-71. Frederic Lacroix shot a second-round 62 to share the halfway lead with Casey Jarvis. At 13 under par, the pair held a two-shot lead over the field as they attempted to wrestle the limelight from Kenya's Njoroge Kibugu, who delighted the home crowd by making the cut with an eagle at the last.

Jarvis' fellow South African Hennie Du Plessis fired a stunning 61, which would have been a course record had preferred lies not been in play at Karen Country Club, to share third place with Spain's Angel Ayora and Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia. After finishing his opening 65 with an eagle to build momentum, Lacroix had four birdies before the turn and the same again afterwards for a brilliant 62.

Gouveia shot a bogey-free 65 while Ayora fired seven birdies to match that score. The Spaniard said: "I'm feeling very good, my putting is good, and from the tee I'm hitting very good. (ANI)

