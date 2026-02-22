Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts Major Heroin Trafficking Network

Punjab police have arrested six individuals, including an Army personnel, as they dismantled a sophisticated heroin trafficking network. This breakthrough follows a two-month investigation led by the Faridkot Police, resulting in the seizure of 4.8 kg of heroin and several assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-02-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 11:04 IST
In a significant operation, Punjab police have uncovered a well-oiled heroin trafficking network, resulting in the arrest of six suspects, including an Army personnel. This development marks a notable success in the state's ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

The arrests were the culmination of a meticulous two-month investigation spearheaded by the Faridkot Police. According to the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, a series of interceptions carried out in a jail setting provided the vital leads needed to dismantle the network.

Police reports reveal the seizure of 4.8 kg of heroin, a firearm, and the confiscation of a Thar and XUV vehicle. An FIR has been filed, and authorities are working to trace the network's broader connections.

