Punjab Police Busts Major Heroin Trafficking Network

In a significant operation, Punjab police have uncovered a well-oiled heroin trafficking network, resulting in the arrest of six suspects, including an Army personnel. This development marks a notable success in the state's ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

The arrests were the culmination of a meticulous two-month investigation spearheaded by the Faridkot Police. According to the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, a series of interceptions carried out in a jail setting provided the vital leads needed to dismantle the network.

Police reports reveal the seizure of 4.8 kg of heroin, a firearm, and the confiscation of a Thar and XUV vehicle. An FIR has been filed, and authorities are working to trace the network's broader connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)