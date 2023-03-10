Money Shot: The Pornhub Story- Netflix documentary to explores dark world of adult entertainment and sex trafficking

Netflix is preparing for the release of a new documentary called "Money Shot: The Pornhub Story," which focuses on the popular website Pornhub. The film provides an in-depth look at the website's journey from a small adult entertainment platform to a multi-billion dollar corporation. Additionally, it explores how Pornhub has transformed the adult entertainment industry while facing sex trafficking and censorship scandals.

The documentary delves into the allegations of non-consensual material and trafficking on the site, and how Pornhub has responded by taking measures to control its content. "Money Shot: The Pornhub Story" features interviews with industry experts and current and former Pornhub employees, who share their perspectives on the company's rise to fame and the controversies that led to public outcry for the site to be shut down.

Overall, "Money Shot: The Pornhub Story" aims to shed light on the challenges and controversies faced by the adult entertainment industry, particularly in the age of the internet. Through its examination of Pornhub's history, the documentary provides valuable insights into how the industry has evolved and adapted to changing societal attitudes towards sex and sexuality.

In the documentary trailer, one interview subject argues that "knowingly profiting from sex trafficking is what we believe they are liable for," while another expresses shock at discovering numerous cases of exploited children. As activist organizations fought against Pornhub to protect victims of sex trafficking, adult performers battled for their livelihoods as a new wave of censorship threatened their consensual porn.

Despite the challenges faced by the adult entertainment industry, the performers interviewed in the documentary attest to the positive impact that porn has had on their lives. One performer claims, "If it wasn't for porn, I probably wouldn't be alive." However, as another interview subject notes, the attack on porn is also an attack on people's ability to express themselves.

"Money Shot: The Pornhub Story" is directed by Suzanne Hillinger and produced by Jigsaw Productions and Nicki Carrico. Stacey Offman and Richard Perello serve as executive producers, while Erin Edeiken is the supervising producer. The documentary is edited by Alexis Johnson, Iris Ng serves as DP, and Kyle Scott Wilson composed the music.

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story" will make its debut on Netflix on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and will be available for streaming worldwide starting at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 03:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The official synopsis, via Netflix’s Media Center, reads:

“Pornhub, the internet’s most famous adult entertainment platform, fundamentally changed how pornography is made and distributed. This enabled erotic content creators to reach a massive audience while the company made billions of dollars – but it also became embroiled in allegations including non-consensual material and trafficking on the site. As anti-trafficking organizations seek justice for victims, can the online giant protect those from whom they profit, or is this a new wave of censorship for adult performers making consensual porn?”

Netflix has recently unveiled a trailer that runs for nearly two minutes in anticipation of the documentary's release. In case you haven't seen it yet, you can view the full-length trailer below.

The documentary film features the participation of several journalists, sex workers, activists, and ex-employees of the porn industry. Netflix highlights some of the performers, such as Wolf Hudson, Siri Dahl, Natassia Dreams, Cherie DeVille, and Asa Akira, who discuss the site's rise and its significant controversies.