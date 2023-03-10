Suniel Shetty's Amazon miniTV series 'Hunter-Tootega Nahi Todega' to premiere on March 22

Actor Suniel Shetty-led upcoming thriller series ''Hunter-Tootega Nahi Todega'' will premiere on March 22, Amazon miniTV announced on Friday.

This action thriller show features Shetty in the lead role of ACP Vikram Sinha alongside Esha Deol, Rahul Dev and Barkha Bisht. The eight-part episodic series is produced by Yoodlee Films -- the film division of Saregama India Limited. It is directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra.

“Action as a genre is something I have always been passionate about and 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' is helping me relive that passion. All over again. It is a project that has truly been a team effort. I was hooked on to the character of ACP Vikram Sinha, from the word go. He is the ‘one man army’ that we have heard of often. Totally raw and rigid,'' Shetty said in a statement. “To associate with Yodlee Films who helped bring to life this jaw dropping action thriller, combined with the nationwide reach of Amazon miniTV as the streaming partner, I am sure audiences across India will love the show,'' he added.

''Hunter-Tootega Nahi Todega'' also stars Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra. Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising, said, the team is hopeful that the show's unique story will enthral the audience. “At Amazon miniTV, we are always looking to diversify our content offering and entertain audiences across India. With 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega', we look to present audiences with an action-packed thriller for the first time with one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors - Suniel Shetty! With its strong unique story, a stellar ensemble and the support of Yoodlee Films as the production partner, we’re certain that the show will get the pulses of audiences racing,'' Prabhu said.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President - Film & Events at Saregama India Ltd. said they are glad to partner with Amazon miniTV.

''We are thrilled to release the 8-episode series featuring one of India’s biggest action stars, Suniel Shetty in the lead. He is a treat to watch every time he is on screen, and this time he is going to don the cop’s hat in a series full of action, twists and thrills!'' he added.

