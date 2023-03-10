3-day food festival begins in Delhi

Left Menu

The Delhi government on Friday inaugurated a three-day food festival here to promote tourism in the city and nurture the countrys culinary heritage, an official statement said.Foodies will get a chance to relish mouth-watering gastronomical delights from across the world, including Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Australia, and China among others at the festival, it said.The Delhi Tourism Food Festival-2023 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was inaugurated by newly appointed Tourism Minister Atishi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:49 IST
The Delhi government on Friday inaugurated a three-day food festival here to promote tourism in the city and nurture the country's culinary heritage, an official statement said.

Foodies will get a chance to relish mouth-watering gastronomical delights from across the world, including Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Australia, and China among others at the festival, it said.

The 'Delhi Tourism Food Festival-2023' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was inaugurated by newly appointed Tourism Minister Atishi. The timings are from 11 am to 11 pm and entry is free, it added.

Around 50 major restaurants and hotels are participating in the festival, the statement said. ''Delhi Tourism Food Festival is a part of several initiatives being taken by the Delhi government to promote tourism in the national capital. The Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regularly organises such events to promote India's rich art and culture, and engage with other countries to learn about their cultures,'' Atishi said.

The minister said the festival will introduce people to various cultures of the world through food. The culinary extravaganza will also create awareness about International and Indian delicacies and provide visitors with an opportunity to gain knowledge on nutritional values and the preparation of food.

Cultural programmes and performances would also be organised on all days to enthral the visitors, the statement said.

