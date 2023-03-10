Fire on TV serial 'Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein' set in Mumbai now under control

The major fire that broke out on sets of the TV serial 'Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein' in Mumbai's Goregaon film city has been brought under control. As per latest reports, the fire is confined to the electric wiring and installation along with bamboo and tarpaulin sheet, and wooden articles at the studio set. Dry trees and shrubs surrounding the affected area have also been caught in the fire.

11 lines of 12 motor pumps are currently in operation. That includes 1 big hose line, 6 small hose lines, 3 high-pressure first aid lines, and 1 line of QRV. Earlier today, the film set caught fire in the early evening hours. So far no casualty has been reported. More details in this regard are awaited.

Speaking about the same, production company Cockrow Entertainment Shaika Films spokesperson said, "a fire engulfed the sets of 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein' this afternoon. All our employees, artists, contractors and other partners who were present on-site are safe. We are working to determine the cause of the incident and the extent of damage and while our immediate priority is the health and safety of everyone who was on the sets, we will also work towards ensuring that we provide continuity in entertainment to our viewers." 'Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein' is a television drama series on Star Plus. It stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)