Millie Bobby Brown ready to say goodbye to her 'Stranger Things' role

Emmy Award nominee Mille Bobby Brown admitted that she's "very ready" to say goodbye to her 'Stranger Things' role ahead of filming the final season of Netflix's nostalgia-driven sci-fi series, which premiered in 2016. "I'm definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now," she explained. "It's been in our lives for a very long time. But I'm very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life, and open new ones up," reported People, a US-based media company.

"I'm able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I'm really grateful [for the show]," added Brown. Brown found her fame on Stranger Things when she was 12, playing telekinetic youth Eleven, who escapes a government testing facility where researchers used her to a portal to an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.

According to People, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously said that the wait for season 5 "should be quite a bit shorter" after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed season 4, giving them plenty of time to outline the concluding episodes. Season 5 is expected to go to floors in June 2023. They also said in an interview with TVLine that season 5 will likely include a leap, after taking into consideration how much the show's stars have grown since it premiered in 2016.

"I'm sure we will do a time jump," said Ross. "Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up." In addition to the concluding season of 'Stranger Things', Brown is set to star in the upcoming films 'Damsel' and Anthony and Joe Russo's 'The Electric State'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)