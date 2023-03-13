Left Menu

'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-03-2023 07:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 07:24 IST
Tamil documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" emerged as the winner at the 95th Academy Awards making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the Netflix documentary bested "Haulout", "How Do You Measure a Year?", "The Martha Mitchell Effect" and "Stranger at the Gate" to scoop the trophy.

"The Elephant Whisperers'' depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment.

Earlier, two entries were set in India - ''Smile Pinki'' and ''Period. End Of Sentence'', won Oscars for Documentary Short. Monga was the executive producer on "Period".

