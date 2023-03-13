Michelle Yeoh scripts history as she becomes first Asian to win 'Best Actress' award at Oscars

Michelle Yeoh created history at Oscars by becoming the first Asian woman to win the 'Best Actress' award. Yeoh won her first Academy Award for best actress for her performance in "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once." The award followed a long career in martial arts and action films such as "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "Yes, Madam."

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities," Yeoh said from the stage, as per Variety. "This is proof that dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anybody tell you that you are ever past your prime. Never give up."

Yeoh dedicated the award to her mom and all the mothers in the world - "They are real the superheroes, and without them, none of us will be here tonight". According to Variety, Yeoh is only the third Asian woman to win an Oscar for acting, following Yuh-Jung Youn for "Minari" and Miyoshi Umeki for "Sayonara," and the first in the lead category. Yeoh defeated Cate Blanchett for "Tar," Michelle Williams for "The Fabelmans," Andrea Riseborough for "To Leslie," and Ana de Armas for "Blonde" to win the award.

Before exiting the stage, she shouted, "Thank you to the Academy -- this is history in the making!" "I wouldn't be standing here tonight with the Daniels, without the amazing cast and crew (and) everyone involved with "Everything Everywhere All at Once," she said.

"Also, my extended family in Hong Kong, where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders." The zany sci-fi adventure, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, centres on Yeoh's Evelyn Wang, a middle-aged laundromat owner who discovers she must connect with versions of herself from parallel universes to prevent cataclysmic destruction while being audited by the IRS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)