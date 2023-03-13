Former VP Venkaiah Naidu, film personalities congratulate 'RRR' team on Oscar recognition for 'Naatu, Naatu'

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, superstar Chiranjeevi and several other Telugu film personalities and political leaders expressed joy and pride over 'Naatu, Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's period action film 'RRR' winning an Oscar award.

''Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu, & the crew of #RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for the popular number, #NaatuNaatu,'' Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

Soundararajan also took to Twitter to congratulate the 'RRR' team.

''Congratulations @RRRMovie team You made INDIAN'S& telugu film industry Proud by #Oscar,'' she said.

Chiranjeevi complemented 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, music director MM Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose and others who were involved in making the song.

''NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!! And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To : Take a Bow .. @mmkeeravaani garu & @boselyricist kaalabhairava7Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan And the One & Only @ssrajamouli,'' he tweeted.

Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is one of the heroes in 'RRR'. Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan said the award has made Indians proud.

The Oscar award and other international recognition to 'RRR' would inspire Indian directors, actors and writers, he said. State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy also congratulated the 'RRR' team. ''Naatu Naatu,'' the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film ''RRR'', waltzed its way to history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

''Naatu Naatu'', ''Naacho Naacho'' in Hindi, is composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

