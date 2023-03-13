Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 teaser promises new Lands, bloody battles and continuing conflict over Norway

Fans of Vikings: Valhalla can look forward to the show's return for Season 3 next year. Netflix has already teased viewers with a video clip on Twitter, hinting at the new adventures that await our heroes.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 premiered on Netflix on January 12, 2023. Building on the success of the first season, the show's production value and story scope have only gotten bigger. Season 2 picks up right where the first season left off, following our heroes after the tragic fall of Kattegat. The third season of the show was renewed alongside the second season in November 2019 and is set to premiere in 2024.

Set over 100 years after the events of Vikings, Valhalla takes place in England, where tensions between the descendants of the Vikings (known as Norse or "Danes") and the native English reach a violent breaking point. The Norse also find themselves clashing over conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs. The show's story begins with the St. Brice's Day massacre in 1002 and aims to end with the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066, marking the end of the Viking Age.

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla upped the stakes with more violence and loss than ever before, against a backdrop of ice and snow. After the first season, our core group of Vikings goes their separate ways, with Freydís seeking refuge in Jomsborg to give birth to her son and Harald and Leif embarking on a treacherous journey to Constantinople. Despite their separation, all three Vikings face their tumultuous adventures. Harald and Leif eventually reach Constantinople, but Harald is shocked to learn that his lover, Eleana, has married Emperor Romanos. Meanwhile, Freydís defeats Olaf in a brutal fight and becomes the Keeper of the Faith, restoring peace in Jomsborg.

What will Season 3 hold for our heroes? While details about the plot remain under wraps, the teaser clip shared on Netflix's Twitter promises new voyages, the exploration of new lands, and plenty of bloody battles. Fans can expect more beards and bloodshed as the battle over Norway continues.

Vikings: Valhalla was created by Jeb Stuart, with executive producers including Stuart, Michael Hirst, Morgan O'Sullivan, Sherry Marsh, and Alan Gasmer. The producers of the show are Mark Murdoch and Cait Collins. The third season of Vikings: Valhalla is set to arrive in 2024, giving fans plenty of time to speculate and prepare for the new adventures that await our beloved Vikings.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix. We will keep an eye on Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 and track its development and update you accordingly.

