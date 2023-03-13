The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 17: Unveiling secrets of garden shaft

The tenth season of The Curse of Oak Island brings a thrilling start as Rick, Marty, and their team return to the island after a decade of searching. In the Money Pit, evidence of a mysterious tunnel is immediately uncovered, setting the tone for the season. This latest installment features the team exploring various locations on the island, seeking assistance from locals to decipher fragments of history, and delving into myths and the rich history of Oak Island. It's a source of pride for everyone involved, and the excitement continues to build with The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 17 on March 14, 2023.

The 14th episode of The Curse of Oak Island is a momentous occasion for the treasure hunters, as they experience a breakthrough in their quest. Thanks to new scientific evidence, the team receives exciting news that allows them to narrow down the location of the elusive gold signature in the Money Pit. This achievement is a testament to the team's unwavering dedication and persistence in their treasure-hunting journey, as they have collected and analyzed scientific evidence over time to make this breakthrough possible.

In addition to this groundbreaking development, viewers will also witness a long-awaited dream of Rick's come true, as he finally gets to explore the deep secrets hidden beneath Oak Island. This moment is a culmination of years of hard work and determination by Rick and his team, and fans of the show will undoubtedly feel a sense of elation watching this unfold.

As the team continues their probe drilling operation in the garden shaft, they become increasingly confident that they are closer than ever to uncovering an offset chamber. This development is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, as the team gets one step closer to solving the 227-year-old mystery.

Looking ahead to The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 17, titled "A Well of Secrets," viewers can expect more thrilling moments as the garden shaft operation delves even deeper, revealing stronger evidence of the gold signature. It's an episode not to be missed by fans who have been following the Lagina brothers and their team's adventures, as they continue to unravel the mysteries of Oak Island.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 17 will premiere on the History Channel on March 14, 2023. Additionally, viewers can download the popular show from various online platforms, including Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store, and Apple TV. The reality series airs every Tuesday at 9/8c, providing audiences with a weekly dose of excitement as the team gets closer to uncovering the mysteries of Oak Island. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the History Channel.

