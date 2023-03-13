Left Menu

KCR, Union Minister Kishan Reddy hail Oscar recognition to 'Naatu Naatu' song

Naatu Naatu, the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from RRR, waltzed its way to history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 13:01 IST
KCR, Union Minister Kishan Reddy hail Oscar recognition to 'Naatu Naatu' song
Team RRR at Oscars Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders on Monday congratulated the 'RRR' team over the 'Naatu Naatu' song from the Telugu period action film winning Oscar recognition.

It is a matter of pride for all Telugus that a Telugu movie has won the Oscar award which is considered the most prestigious recognition in films at the international level, Rao said.

The words used in the 'Naatu, Naatu' song reflect Telangana's culture, the taste of Telugu people and the diversity in people's lives, he said in a release.

He had a special word of praise for lyricist Chandrabose who hails from a village in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district in Telangana. The Oscar recognition to the 'Naatu Naatu' song is a matter of pride for all Telugus, Kishan Reddy said, wishing that the Telugu film industry should get more such global recognition with quality films.

The TDP chief complimented the film's director SS Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravani, actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR and others who are involved in making the song. ''Naatu Naatu' has sealed its place in history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the #Oscars. This is probably the finest moment for Indian Cinema and Telugus achieving it is even more special,'' Chandrababu Naidu tweeted.

He also congratulated Kartiki Gonsalves and her team for creating history by winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film for 'The Elephant Whisperers.' Junior NTR, one of the heroes in 'RRR', expressed happiness over the Oscar and congratulated Rajamouli, Keeravani and others.

''And we did it… #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie Congratulations @mmkeeravaani Sir ji, Jakkanna ssrajamouli, @boselyricist garu, the entire team and the nation,'' Junior NTR, a grandson of legendary former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, tweeted. ''Naatu Naatu,'' the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from ''RRR'', waltzed its way to history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023