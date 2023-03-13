Virgin River Season 5: Major plot twists and turns in plotline revealed

After successfully running for four seasons, Netflix's romantic drama Virgin River has left plenty of loose threads to be answered in Virgin River Season 5. One of the biggest questions that fans are hoping to have answered is the identity of the father of Charmaine's (played by Lauren Hammersley) babies. In the season four finale, Charmaine revealed to Jack (Martin Henderson) that he isn't the father of the twins, leaving fans wondering who could be.

The official Virgin River Instagram page recently posted a photo of Charmaine and asked fans to share their theories on who they think the father could be. Fans have been speculating, with some guessing that it could be Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) or Calvin (David Cubitt). However, one fan wholeheartedly believes that it could be Mike (Marco Grazzini ) and had evidence to back it up. The fan pointed out that during their Marine reunion, Jack admitted that Charmaine was pregnant, and Mike's response was, "Whoa Jesus, I didn't know you were still seeing her." This led the fan to believe that Mike could be the biological father of Charmaine's babies.

The reveal of the paternity of Charmaine's babies is likely to cause tension between her and Jack. In reaction to the news, actress Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel, said, "I think Mel feels, obviously, lied to and betrayed. I'm sure there's an underlying sense of relief that she probably will never talk about with Jack. I think Jack is absolutely devastated because he really invested in these children. It's crushing for him." However, Breckenridge also believes that the revelation won't damage their relationship, and they will cope with the reality of the situation.

Aside from the paternity reveal, there are other loose threads that fans are eager to see resolved in the upcoming season. The viewers are curious about whether Vince is dead or just unconscious after Preacher kills him. Season four also reveals Doc's grandson Denny (Kai Bradbury) is suffering from Huntington’s disease, and he doesn't want to plan a better future with Lizzie. Additionally, season four gives a glimpse of Doc's grandchild and Jack's shooter.

Actor Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, has teased that the relationship between Jack and Mel will be much deeper and more mature in Virgin River Season 5. Henderson also defines the character Brady, played by Benjamin Hollingsworth, by saying, "Brady, as a character, definitely has a lot of redemption in Season 4. I think there's even more Virgin River Season 5. That'll definitely color their relationship. I think it's wrong, though, if Brady is all of a sudden just this good guy. I don't buy that he's just going to turn over. It feels trite. It's more interesting to have a character that he can't help himself."

