Left Menu

Amit Shah congratulates RRR’s 'Naatu Naatu' song and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning Oscar Award

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:44 IST
Amit Shah congratulates RRR’s 'Naatu Naatu' song and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning Oscar Award
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah has congratulated RRR’s 'Naatu Naatu' song and short film 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning prestigious Oscar Award. 

In his tweet Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said, “A landmark day for Indian cinema, as the 'Naatu Naatu' song creates history by winning the Oscar Award. The song was on the lips of Indians as well as music lovers across the globe. Congratulations to Team RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan.”

In another tweet Shri Amit Shah said, “Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum and @guneetm on their Oscar win for the short film 'The Elephant Whisperers'. The film brings to the forefront India's efforts to save elephants. The award underlines the potential of the Indian film industry and will inspire young film makers.”

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release) 

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023