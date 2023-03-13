Amit Shah congratulates RRR’s 'Naatu Naatu' song and 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning Oscar Award

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah has congratulated RRR’s 'Naatu Naatu' song and short film 'The Elephant Whisperers' for winning prestigious Oscar Award.

In his tweet Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said, “A landmark day for Indian cinema, as the 'Naatu Naatu' song creates history by winning the Oscar Award. The song was on the lips of Indians as well as music lovers across the globe. Congratulations to Team RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan.”

In another tweet Shri Amit Shah said, “Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum and @guneetm on their Oscar win for the short film 'The Elephant Whisperers'. The film brings to the forefront India's efforts to save elephants. The award underlines the potential of the Indian film industry and will inspire young film makers.”

