Mysterious Gas Leak Hospitalizes Five in Indore

Five people in Indore were hospitalized with breathing issues following a gas leak from a cylinder being dismantled by a scrap dealer. The leak occurred when the dealer attempted to cut the cylinder in the Raoji Bazaar area. The situation is now under control, with all five individuals reported stable.

Updated: 27-02-2026 08:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 08:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident in Indore, five individuals were hospitalized after suffering breathing difficulties from a gas leak. The leak occurred late Thursday night in the Raoji Bazaar area as a scrap dealer tried to dismantle a cylinder. Police investigations are ongoing to identify the type of gas involved.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Disesh Aggarwal revealed that the leak temporarily affected the surrounding vicinity, leading to complaints of breathing problems among nearby residents. Prompt medical attention was provided, and the affected individuals were quickly admitted to hospitals.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Madhav Hasani, the condition of all hospitalized individuals is stable, and the gas leak has been contained. Authorities are working to ensure similar incidents are prevented in the future.

