US Military Laser Incident Sparks Congressional Outcry

The US military used a laser to bring down a Customs and Border Protection drone on Thursday, according to congressional sources. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) quickly responded by expanding airspace restrictions near El Paso, Texas, though commercial flights remain unaffected.

Two weeks prior, the FAA had shut down El Paso airport after a similar incident. The latest move highlights the ongoing dissatisfaction within Congress regarding the White House's decision to bypass a bipartisan committee effort to improve counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) coordination between the Pentagon, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the FAA.

Representative Rick Larsen and top Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee expressed their frustration, citing incompetence and lack of coordination as primary concerns. Meanwhile, the Department of Defense and Customs and Border Patrol are yet to comment.