Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Strikes Afghanistan Targets

Cross-border tension escalates as Pakistan strikes targets inside Afghanistan, marking the heaviest conflict in months. Both sides report heavy casualties, with Pakistan citing retaliation against unprovoked Afghan attacks. The clashes threaten a fragile ceasefire, with conflicting reports on the number of casualties and damage to border installations.

Updated: 27-02-2026 08:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 08:00 IST
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Pakistan conducted multiple strikes inside Afghanistan, hitting key Taliban posts and ammunition depots. The Pakistani government described the actions as necessary counterstrikes to Afghan aggression.

Amid the chaos of heavy artillery and airstrikes, both countries reported significant casualties with sharply differing figures, which could not be independently verified by Reuters.

This renewed conflict challenges the already fragile ceasefire, highlighting unresolved issues over alleged support for TTP militants, with each side accusing the other of provocations at the shared border.

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

