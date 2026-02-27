Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Strikes Afghanistan Targets
Cross-border tension escalates as Pakistan strikes targets inside Afghanistan, marking the heaviest conflict in months. Both sides report heavy casualties, with Pakistan citing retaliation against unprovoked Afghan attacks. The clashes threaten a fragile ceasefire, with conflicting reports on the number of casualties and damage to border installations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 08:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 08:00 IST
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Pakistan conducted multiple strikes inside Afghanistan, hitting key Taliban posts and ammunition depots. The Pakistani government described the actions as necessary counterstrikes to Afghan aggression.
Amid the chaos of heavy artillery and airstrikes, both countries reported significant casualties with sharply differing figures, which could not be independently verified by Reuters.
This renewed conflict challenges the already fragile ceasefire, highlighting unresolved issues over alleged support for TTP militants, with each side accusing the other of provocations at the shared border.
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Violence Erupts Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire
Escalation of Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire
Ceasefire Shaken: Israeli Airstrike Escalates Tensions in Gaza
Escalating Tensions: Afghan Response to Pakistani Airstrikes
Tensions Escalate Between India and Pakistan Over Afghan Airstrikes