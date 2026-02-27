Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Strikes Afghanistan Targets

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Pakistan conducted multiple strikes inside Afghanistan, hitting key Taliban posts and ammunition depots. The Pakistani government described the actions as necessary counterstrikes to Afghan aggression.

Amid the chaos of heavy artillery and airstrikes, both countries reported significant casualties with sharply differing figures, which could not be independently verified by Reuters.

This renewed conflict challenges the already fragile ceasefire, highlighting unresolved issues over alleged support for TTP militants, with each side accusing the other of provocations at the shared border.