Escalating Tensions: Violence Erupts Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed five people, including a militant deemed a threat. The violence challenges a ceasefire brokered by the U.S., as mutual accusations of truce violations fly. While Israel claims four soldier casualties since the ceasefire, Gaza reports over 600 civilian deaths in the same period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 07:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 07:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fresh wave of violence, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resulted in five deaths, according to local health officials. The Israeli military reported that one of the casualties was a militant who had posed an imminent threat.

The deadly strikes occurred in Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood and two police checkpoints in Khan Younis and Abu Hujair. The attack challenges the ongoing ceasefire brokered by the United States between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Civilian casualties continue to mount in Gaza, with the health ministry noting over 72,000 deaths since the October 2023 conflict began. Despite the ceasefire, both sides frequently accuse each other of violations, further complicating peace prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

