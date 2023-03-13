Utkarsh India Recognized as a Great Place To Work

Kolkata, West Bengal, India – Business Wire India Utkarsh India is officially recognized as a Great Place to Work by the esteemed Great Place to Work® Institute.

Utkarsh India is dedicated to creating an environment where all employees can thrive and reach their highest potential. Utkarsh India focuses on building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture that drives better business performance and employee engagement. The team is proud to have been recognized for their efforts.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Speaking about the certification, Utkarsh Bansal, Director, Business Strategy said, "As the company has progressed year on year, we have constantly updated our policies and work environment to be in line with the stature of the company that we have become today. This certification is a testament to the effort put in by our team. We are truly a global company, not just in terms of our reach, but also in terms of our internal standards and practices and we hope that we continue to adapt ourselves to maintain the highest level of being a great place to work in." Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Bansal, Managing Director & Chairman, Utkarsh India said, "It has always been part of our mission statement since the inception of the company to provide opportunities for all our employees to grow, develop & thrive. Receiving this certification is an occasion of joy for all of us at Utkarsh India Limited that we have been successful in being true to our mission. Each employee of our company is integral to making us what we are today and we would like to attribute our company's success to them." About 41% of the employees have been with Utkarsh India for over 10 years or more, and 18% for more than 20 years. Long employee tenure is a testimony to Utkarsh India's splendid HR practices.

The research shows that great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance characterize great workplaces. It also shows Utkarsh India can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders. With training programs, healthy interactions, constructive feedback, and performance-boosting programs, Utkarsh India tries to keep employees motivated and moving forward in a spirit of cooperation and growth all the time.

Utkarsh India Limited markets a majority of its products in India, while maintaining steady growth in the export markets. The company has earned revenues of Rs. 1519.30 CR in FY 2021-22, and has surpassed revenue of Rs. 1374.66 CR as of 9 months in FY 2022-23.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Utkarsh India recognised as ''Great Place to Work''

