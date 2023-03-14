TV ratings for Sunday's Oscars hit 18.7 mln, up from last year
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2023 03:15 IST | Created: 14-03-2023 03:15 IST
The Academy Awards telecast on Sunday attracted roughly 18.7 million U.S. television viewers to the film industry's highest honors, according to data released by Walt Disney Co broadcaster ABC on Monday.
The audience rose 12% from last year, when 16.7 million peopled tuned in, ABC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement