Peacock sets March 24 digital premiere for M Night Shyamalan's 'Knock At The Cabin'

M Night Shyamalan-directed horror thriller Knock At The Cabin will have its digital premiere in the US on March 24, streaming platform Peacock has announced.The Universal Pictures film, based on Paul Tremblays 2018 book The Cabin at the End of the World, released theatrically on February 3.

M Night Shyamalan-directed horror thriller ''Knock At The Cabin'' will have its digital premiere in the US on March 24, streaming platform Peacock has announced.

The Universal Pictures film, based on Paul Tremblay's 2018 book ''The Cabin at the End of the World'', released theatrically on February 3. According to entertainment website Deadline, the film centres on a young girl (Kristen Cui) and her parents (Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge), vacationing at a remote cabin.

They are taken hostage by four armed strangers (Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rupert Grint and Abby Quinn), who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse.

Shyamalan co-wrote the script with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. Desmond and Sherman have also produced the film alongside Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan. In India, ''Knock at the Cabin'' is available to watch on rent on streaming platform Prime Video.

Shyamlan's next feature directorial is ''Trap'', scheduled to be released on August 2, 2024. The project is part of the multi-year first-look directing and producing deal the filmmaker locked with Warner Bros Pictures Group last month.

