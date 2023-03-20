Left Menu

James Gunn confirms he will work with Margot Robbie 'for sure'

When a fan recently asked Gunn on Twitter, "WILL YOU WORK WITH MARGOT ROBBIE AGAIN?" the director responded, "For sure," reported People, a US-based media company.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 13:02 IST
James Gunn with Margot Robbie. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The 'Babylon' star, reprised her role as Harley Quinn from 2016's 'Suicide Squad' in the 2021 DC Comics blockbuster 'The Suicide Squad', directed by Gunn. In a July 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn said that Robbie is "probably my favourite actor I've ever worked with."

The 'Babylon' star, reprised her role as Harley Quinn from 2016's 'Suicide Squad' in the 2021 DC Comics blockbuster 'The Suicide Squad', directed by Gunn. In a July 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn said that Robbie is "probably my favourite actor I've ever worked with."

Gunn said, "What's so great about Margot is that she's just so good on so many different fronts. She's a fantastic actor, she's a fantastic comedian, and she's a fantastic athlete. I just love working with her. She's a great person, who doesn't have an ego." Reciprocating to Gunn's words, Robbie expressed her admiration for Gunn in an interview. She called Gunn a "visionary director" and said "his humour is just so bizarre," adding that it is "incredibly weird and specific." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

