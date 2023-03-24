'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, best known for his movies ''Parineeta'' and ''Mardaani'', passed away at a hospital early on Friday, his wife Panchali said. He was 67.

The director was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra following a fever.

''He passed away between 3.10 am and 3.30 am at Lilavati hospital,'' his wife told PTI.

The filmmaker had viral fever on March 22. After administering some medicines his fever subsided but not completely. So he was rushed to the hospital, she said.

''By the time we reached the hospital, his vitals started dropping. He was put on a ventilator in the ICU and was diagnosed with pneumonia. The infection attacked his lungs.

''According to doctors, he had many comorbidities which weakened his immunity. His blood pressure was fluctuating. Since COVID-19 hit him in July 2022, he was quite weak,'' Panchali said.

Sarkar's last rites will be held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 4 pm.

The filmmaker initially began as ad-film maker, directing several advertisements for prominent brands across the country. He also directed music videos, which included Shubha Mudgal's ''Ab Ke Saawan'', Euphoria's ''Dhoom Pichak Dhoom'' and Sultan Khan's ''Piya Basanti''.

He turned to direction with 2005's period drama ''Parineeta'', adapted from author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novella of the same name. The filmmaker won the National Award for best debut film of a director for the Vidya Balan-Saif Ali Khan starrer.

Some of his other directorial ventures were ''Laaga Chunari Mein Daag'' (2007), ''Lafangey Parindey'' (2010), ''Mardaani'' (2014), and ''Helicopter Eela'' (2018).

The news of Sarkar's death shocked his colleagues in the film industry.

Actor Rani Mukerji, who had worked with the director on ''Laaga Chunari Mein Daag'' and ''Mardaani'', said the news of Sarkar's death came as a shock to her this morning.

''I'm sure everybody who knows Dada will feel his loss deeply the way I'm feeling it. I had a great connection with him, we've done a lot of work together over the years, so it's literally like losing a family member,'' the actor said in a statement.

Ajay Devgn said he is unable to fathom the news of Sarkar’s demise.

''The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, 'Dada' to some of us, is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada,'' Devgn wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan, who worked with him on ''Laaga Chunari Mein Daag'', tweeted, ''Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada. Thank you for the love and for making me a small part of your life. Will miss you. #PradeepSarkar''.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a picture of the director on Twitter and wrote, ''Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP.'' Responding to Mehta's tweet, actor Manoj Bajpayee said he was shocked.

''Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!,'' he said.

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of the last time she met the director.

''Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, that’s his hand in the first frame... Such a terrible news, we were to meet as soon I got to Mumbai... My heart is sinking and I won’t be able to cope with this shocking news,'' she tweeted.

''Waking up to another sad loss … too early … #RipPradeepSarkar'' posted Onir.

Swanand Kirkire also mourned the demise of his close friend Sarkar.

''Film maker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning. Rest in peace Dada your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works! 'Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna'. Thank you for loving me and my words,'' Kirkire, who collaborated with the director on ''Parineeta'' as a lyricist and singer, wrote on Twitter.

