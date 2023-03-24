Left Menu

'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67

RIP Dada, Devgn wrote.Abhishek Bachchan, who worked with him on Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, tweeted, Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada, he said.Kangana Ranaut shared a video of the last time she met the director.Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, thats his hand in the first frame...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 13:24 IST
'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Pradeep Sarkar Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, best known for his movies ''Parineeta'' and ''Mardaani'', passed away at a hospital early on Friday, his wife Panchali said. He was 67.

The director was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra following a fever.

''He passed away between 3.10 am and 3.30 am at Lilavati hospital,'' his wife told PTI.

The filmmaker had viral fever on March 22. After administering some medicines his fever subsided but not completely. So he was rushed to the hospital, she said.

''By the time we reached the hospital, his vitals started dropping. He was put on a ventilator in the ICU and was diagnosed with pneumonia. The infection attacked his lungs.

''According to doctors, he had many comorbidities which weakened his immunity. His blood pressure was fluctuating. Since COVID-19 hit him in July 2022, he was quite weak,'' Panchali said.

Sarkar's last rites will be held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 4 pm.

The filmmaker initially began as ad-film maker, directing several advertisements for prominent brands across the country. He also directed music videos, which included Shubha Mudgal's ''Ab Ke Saawan'', Euphoria's ''Dhoom Pichak Dhoom'' and Sultan Khan's ''Piya Basanti''.

He turned to direction with 2005's period drama ''Parineeta'', adapted from author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novella of the same name. The filmmaker won the National Award for best debut film of a director for the Vidya Balan-Saif Ali Khan starrer.

Some of his other directorial ventures were ''Laaga Chunari Mein Daag'' (2007), ''Lafangey Parindey'' (2010), ''Mardaani'' (2014), and ''Helicopter Eela'' (2018).

The news of Sarkar's death shocked his colleagues in the film industry.

Actor Rani Mukerji, who had worked with the director on ''Laaga Chunari Mein Daag'' and ''Mardaani'', said the news of Sarkar's death came as a shock to her this morning.

''I'm sure everybody who knows Dada will feel his loss deeply the way I'm feeling it. I had a great connection with him, we've done a lot of work together over the years, so it's literally like losing a family member,'' the actor said in a statement.

Ajay Devgn said he is unable to fathom the news of Sarkar’s demise.

''The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, 'Dada' to some of us, is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada,'' Devgn wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan, who worked with him on ''Laaga Chunari Mein Daag'', tweeted, ''Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada. Thank you for the love and for making me a small part of your life. Will miss you. #PradeepSarkar''.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a picture of the director on Twitter and wrote, ''Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP.'' Responding to Mehta's tweet, actor Manoj Bajpayee said he was shocked.

''Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!,'' he said.

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of the last time she met the director.

''Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, that’s his hand in the first frame... Such a terrible news, we were to meet as soon I got to Mumbai... My heart is sinking and I won’t be able to cope with this shocking news,'' she tweeted.

''Waking up to another sad loss … too early … #RipPradeepSarkar'' posted Onir.

Swanand Kirkire also mourned the demise of his close friend Sarkar.

''Film maker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning. Rest in peace Dada your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works! 'Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna'. Thank you for loving me and my words,'' Kirkire, who collaborated with the director on ''Parineeta'' as a lyricist and singer, wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023