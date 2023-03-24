Left Menu

'You' renewed for fifth and final season

Netflix's popular series 'You' will end after its fifth season.

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 23:47 IST
Netflix's popular series 'You' will end after its fifth season. On Friday, the streaming giant announced that 'You' starring Penn Badgley as the prolific serial killer Joe Goldberg has been renewed for a fifth and final season, Variety reported.

The fifth season will have a change of showrunners, with executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo taking over for Sera Gamble, who originally developed "You" with Greg Berlanti, and ran the show for its first four seasons. "As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I'm immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix," Gamble said in a statement.

"Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I'm excited to watch and support the 'You' team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion." Netflix split season four into two parts, with the first half of its 10-episode season dropping February 9 and the second returning a month later. The thriller hit No. 1 on Netflix's internal charts with the second half of its fourth season, though those numbers fell short of its third cycle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

