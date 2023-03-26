'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' to release in India in November

''The Hunger Games'' prequel ''The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'' will be released in Indian theatres on November 17, studio Lionsgate announced on Sunday.

The studio also released a teaser poster of the movie, which is based on the 2020 book of the same name by author Suzanne Collins.

The story is set decades before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen, who was played by Jennifer Lawrence in four ''The Hunger Games'' films.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, ''The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'' features an ensemble cast of Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Shcaefer, Josh Andres Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.

The film will see 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) be the last hope for his failing lineage, as the once-proud Snow family has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

''He will be battling his instincts for both good and evil, as he sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake. This prequel will also explore the dystopian world of districts during the 10th Hunger Games,'' the official description read.

Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate, said the company looks forward to the India release of ''The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes''.

''With 'John Wick: Chapter 4' hitting it out of the park, we are excited to announce the global theatrical release date of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'.

''Lionsgate is certain that fans in India will be looking forward to this release, as their beloved dystopia makes its comeback to the big screen. The most anticipated release of the year has plenty in store for fans - get ready for another big title to hit the cinemas near you,'' Jain said.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will be releasing ''The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'' in theatres across the country.

