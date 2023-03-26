Maha cops rescue baby sold to childless couple in Chhattisgarh

The police in Maharashtra's Nagpur rescued a nine-month-old baby who was sold to a childless couple in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, an official said on Sunday. The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the crime branch rescued the infant from Raipur city in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, the official said.

A gang of four persons had procured the baby from a poor woman, who already had two children, by promising her money and sold the infant to a childless couple from Raipur in June last year, he said.

Earlier also the accused had been arrested by the city police in connection with trafficking cases registered against them at different police stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)