One Piece Chapter 1080: Shanks vs. Eustass Kid and end of an era

With One Piece Chapter 1080 currently on hiatus, fans are eagerly anticipating the next installment of the manga series. The previous chapter, 1079, left readers with several intriguing plot points, including the highly anticipated showdown between Eustass Kid and Yonko Shanks. While spoilers for Chapter 1080 have been circulating online, fans will have to wait a little longer to see how the story unfolds. In the meantime, let's take a closer look at what we can expect from the upcoming chapter.

Spoilers alert: This article may contain One Piece Chapter 1080 spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1079 left readers hanging with the unresolved conflict between Shanks and Eustass Kid, and the latest spoilers reveal that the two are likely to face off on Elbaf Island.

It seems that Shanks has some unfinished business with Blackbeard, as he had asked about the whereabouts of the notorious pirate before the fight with Kid began. Fans speculate that in One Piece Chapter 1080 the Red Hair Pirates may have some sort of vendetta against Blackbeard and that Shanks went to Wano Island to find the other Yonko.

The arrival of Kid and his crew on Elbaf Island may have complicated matters, as they are looking for someone with burn marks, who they suspect to be Jaguar D Saul. However, when they arrived, they found several pirate ships already anchored there, including those of the Red Hair Pirates and their allies.

Shanks ordered Rockstar to tell Kid to leave his Road Poneglyph and run away, but Kid's stubborn nature makes it unlikely that he will comply with the request. Fans believe that Kid's fate is the most tragic among the three strongest Supernova captains, as the Red Hair Pirates were the opponents who cost him his left arm.

Despite this setback, Kid's strength has grown rapidly after facing various battles, including successfully defeating Yonko Big Mom. As a rival of the main character, Monkey D. Luffy, his strength is expected to be on par with the new Yonko in One Piece Chapter 1080. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious when the Red Hair Pirates take on the Kid pirate crew in the upcoming chapter.

The fight between Kid and Shanks is significant as it may emphasize the end of the old Yonko era by the Worst Generation in One Piece Chapter 1080. Although Shanks may have lost his position as the sea emperor of the new world after fighting against the Worst Generation, it is unclear who will come out on top in their upcoming battle.

Additionally, fans are speculating about the presence of Blackbeard's pirates on Egghead and their goals in One Piece Chapter 1080. The bulk of Blackbeard's army was previously shown fighting Law, and the arrival of Devon and Shiryu on Egghead may create chaos in the situation.

Overall, One Piece Chapter 1080 is highly anticipated by fans who are eager to see how these conflicts unfold and what new surprises Eiichiro Oda has in store for them.

