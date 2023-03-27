Entertainment News Roundup: Gwyneth Paltrow testifies she was struck from behind in ski collision
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Gwyneth Paltrow testifies she was struck from behind in ski collision
Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand on Friday to testify that she was not at fault for a 2016 ski slope collision in Utah that left a man with a concussion and broken ribs, contradicting testimony from the lone witness to the incident. Paltrow, 50, said during cross examination that she was skiing with her two children, and said that in fact she was struck by Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist who filed a lawsuit seeking more than $300,000 in damages over the incident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
