One Piece Chapter 1080 to focus on multiple interesting angles after the break

Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1080 is on a break. The One Piece manga series won't be releasing a new chapter this week, and fans who were looking forward to it will have to wait until Sunday, April 9, 2023. Chapter 1079 was widely regarded as one of the best of 2023 so far, with a captivating focus on the popular character Red-Haired Shanks, a powerful Yonko. The chapter had a relatively quiet start, with York's plans taking center stage, but the second half of the chapter featured a gripping war near the shore of Elbaf, the War Land. Despite the current break, fans remain excited to see what the future holds for the series.

Online spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1080 have been making the rounds. In this discussion, we'll cover the potential highlights of the upcoming chapter. So, without further ado, let's take a look at our predictions for One Piece Chapter 1080.

· One of the most significant events in One Piece Chapter 1079 was the long-awaited battle between Shanks and Kid. Fans were excited to finally see the red-haired Yonko in action, and the chapter did not disappoint. However, after the battle concluded and Shanks and his crew emerged victorious, the story quickly shifted to other plotlines. It remains to be seen what impact this battle will have in the upcoming chapters.

· One Piece's current arc is centered around Egghead Island, and One Piece Chapter 1080 is expected to continue this trend. The last chapter showed a ship from the Blackbeard pirates on Egghead Island, but it's unlikely that Blackbeard himself was on the ship. Instead, it's more likely that the ship was carrying Aokiji, a former Admiral of the Marines who now works for Blackbeard. Aokiji has been shown to be ruthless in his attacks, as evidenced by his assault on Whole Cake Island, where he captured Pudding and possibly stole the Big Mom Pirates' Poneglyph rubbings. His presence on Egghead Island may be to prevent a repeat of the tragedy that happened in Ohara, where the World Government destroyed an entire island to prevent the knowledge of the Void Century from spreading.

· In the upcoming chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1080, the story might shift towards Trafalgar Law who is fighting against Yonko Blackbeard. In the last chapter, Red-Haired Shanks defeated Eustass Kid with just one swing of his sword, and the Kid Pirates were declared as exterminated. Law and Blackbeard's fight began on the ocean and moved to a nearby island, where Law injured Blackbeard using his awakened devil fruit abilities. However, Blackbeard is known for his endurance and enjoys taking lots of hits in combat.

· It's possible that Chapter 1080 could focus on this fight and declare Blackbeard as the winner, continuing the pattern of the next generation losing their fights, just as Kid lost to Shanks. After the fight, the story may shift to Egghead Island, where the war between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Navy will start. Fans of One Piece are in for a treat as the world of One Piece is rapidly changing.

· In One Piece 1080, the focus might also shift to the island where Stella has been captured by the traitor York. In the previous chapter, York revealed her plan to become a Celestial Dragon by capturing Stella. Although Stella may not be harmed, York is still a threat to her. Nico Robin, Chopper, and Atlas are the closest group to York, and they are heading to the Devil Fruit laboratory. It is possible that Robin and Chopper will fight York while Atlas may be defeated. York has mentioned that she is not good at combat, but she may have other ways to defend herself, like calling one of the Seraphims for help. One Piece 1080 could show how Robin saves Stella and how the group deals with York's plan.

Keep reading Devdiscourse for updates on more manga series!

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1080: Shanks vs. Eustass Kid and end of an era