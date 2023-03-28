PFRDA raises Ombudsman age limit to 70 years from 65

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has increased the upper age limit by 5 years for Ombudsman to 70 years.

As per the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Redressal of Subscriber Grievance) Regulations 2015, the upper age limit was 65 years.

According to the gazette notification dated March 27, the PFRDA has amended that regulation by replacing the upper age limit for Ombudsman from 65 to 70 years.

''These regulations may be called the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Redressal of Subscriber Grievance) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023,'' the notification said.

These shall come into force on the date of their publication in the official gazette, it said.

Ombudsman appointed by PFRDA receives, considers and facilitates resolution of complaints or grievances, which fall within the ambit of the regulations.

A person appointed as an Ombudsman holds office for a period of three years and would be eligible for reappointment for another two years.

