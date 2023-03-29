Left Menu

Google doodle honors Brazilian entertainer Jorge Lafond on his 71st birthday

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasília | Updated: 29-03-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 12:47 IST
Image Credit: Google doodles
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Happy birthday, Jorge Lafond!

Jorge Lafond, born Jorge Luiz Souza Lima in Rio de Janeiro in 1952, was an accomplished Brazilian actor, drag queen, comedian, and dancer who left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. On the 71st birthday, Google doodles celebrate the life and legacy of Jorge Lafond, a remarkable entertainer who showed us how to be true to ourselves and embrace our uniqueness.

Although he realized he was gay at a young age, he pursued his passion for dance and graduated from the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro with a degree in performing arts. Lafond began his career as a dancer for Globo TV's Fantástico program and went on to appear in various television shows and movies, earning critical acclaim for his performances.

In 1992, Lafond openly practiced his drag artistry on the SBT program A Praça é Nossa, portraying the character Vera Verão. Despite facing discrimination for being an openly gay man who wore non-traditional clothing, Lafond was a trailblazer who helped break down traditional, homophobic ways of thinking and inspired other LGBTQ+ individuals in South America and around the world. His dance, fashion, and comedy skills were admired by many, and he never apologized for being his authentic self. Thank you Jorge Lafond for showing us all how to show up in the world as our true selves.

