Left Menu

Salman, SRK's 'Tiger vs Pathaan' to go on floors in 2024?

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will have a face-off in a film titled 'Tiger vs Pathaan'.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 21:42 IST
Salman, SRK's 'Tiger vs Pathaan' to go on floors in 2024?
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (Image source:Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will have a face-off in a film titled 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. As per a source, the film will go on floors in January 2024.

"YRF isn't talking about this project just yet because they have grand plans to announce it in a massive way but a lot of work has already started on Tiger vs Pathaan. We are expecting the film to start rolling in January 2024. Aditya Chopra is going to keep all details under wrap because this is the biggest ever Bollywood film that the industry has attempted to make in a long, long time. It is not every day that you get India's biggest superstars SRK & Salman in one film," the source shared. Talking about YRF's spy-universe, it started with Salman Khan as Tiger in Ek Tha Tiger. Later, Salman reprised his role as Tiger in Tiger Zinda Hai. He is now all set to come up with Tiger 3 this Diwali.

SRK, on the other hand, was recently seen headlining Yash Raj Films' blockbuster 'Pathaan', which also saw a special cameo by Salman Khan. SRK will also share screen space with Salman in 'Tiger 3'.

During an Instagram live last year, Shah Rukh had confirmed his cameo in Tiger 3. The actor had said, "It's great fun working with him. It's always very nice." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023