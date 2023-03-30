Left Menu

Vaani Kapoor to make digital debut with YRF Entertainment series 'Mandala Murders'

The production will later head to Delhi and then Mumbai to finish the filming process.The series is the second offering from YRF Entertainment, the newly launched digital arm of the production banner.Their first digital series, The Railway Men is described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 12:03 IST
Vaani Kapoor to make digital debut with YRF Entertainment series 'Mandala Murders'
Actor Vaani Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

''Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'' actor Vaani Kapoor is foraying into the digital space with YRF Entertainment's new series ''Mandala Murders'', the makers said Thursday.

Billed as a gritty crime thriller, the show is directed by Gopi Puthran (''Mardaani 2''). ''Mandala Murders'' also features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, known for SonyLIV series ''Gullak''.

''Rana Naidu'' actor Surveen Chawla and ''Gullak'' star Jameel Khan have also been cast in prominent roles in the series envisioned as a multi-season show, according to a press release issued by the makers.

Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an associate director on many Yash Raj Films (YRF) feature productions, is attached to co-direct the series.

Shooting on ''Mandala Murders'' will begin in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The production will later head to Delhi and then Mumbai to finish the filming process.

The series is the second offering from YRF Entertainment, the newly launched digital arm of the production banner.

Their first digital series, ''The Railway Men'' is described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. It features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023