The Witcher Season 3: Everything we know so far

Netflix's highly popular show, The Witcher, is all set to return with its third season in the summer of 2023. The new season is likely to be divided into two parts and will feature Geralt (played by Henry Cavill), Ciri (played by Freya Allan), and Yennefer (played by Anya Chalotra) as the main cast. However, it is officially confirmed that season 3 will mark Cavill's last season as Geralt, and he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the fourth season.

According to a report, Cavill was looking to leave the show after season 2 over not "seeing eye to eye" with the producers. Despite this, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has assured fans that Cavill will go out with a bang, and his exit will be honored appropriately. She added that Geralt's big turn in the finale is about giving up neutrality and doing anything he has to do to get to Ciri, and it's the most heroic sendoff that they could have, even though it wasn't written to be that.

Hissrich also talked about the recasting of Geralt and how it will bring new energy to the show. She told GamesRadar+ that she is "so excited for viewers" and that new chapters bring new energy.

"I am so excited for viewers. I think that it's just a new chapter for us. And I think new chapters bring new energy and that people will find things to love. So yeah, personally, I'm really excited."

Apart from the main cast, several other characters will return in season 3, including Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), Lambert (Paul Bullion), and Coen (Yasen Atour). Regulars like Jaskier (Joey Batey), Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni), Cahir (Eamon Farren), Francesca (Mecia Simson), Filavandrel (Tom Canton), Triss (Anna Shaffer), Tissaia (MyAnna Buring), Dara (Wilson Mbomio), Istredd (Royce Pierreson), Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), and Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen) will also have a part to play in the upcoming season.

Furthermore, several new characters are being introduced in the show. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Meng'er Zhang will play Milva, "a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest," described as a "fierce and talented huntress." Robbie Amell is playing "born fighter" Gallatin, while Hugh Skinner is Radovid, "Royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir." Christelle Elwin plays Mistle, a member of The Rats, "a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor." Additionally, Hiftu Quasem has been cast as Falka, an ancestor of Ciri's who has been referenced in the show before.

Netflix has released an official plot summary for The Witcher season 3, which gives fans a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming season.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

It seems that The Witcher season 3 will pick up where season 2 left off, with multiple factions and parties all vying to capture or kill Ciri, who is under the protection of Geralt and Yennefer. Betrayal will also be a theme, with Aretuza and its mages divided and Jaskier in the pocket of Dijkstra and Redania. The Wild Hunt, which appeared briefly in the season 2 finale, will continue to be an ever-looming threat to Ciri.

The season will be closely based on the book "Time of Contempt" and will feature big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad, and the introduction of the criminal group The Rats. The showrunner has confirmed that there will not be multiple timelines in season 3 and that it will take place on a small timeline. Henry Cavill has hinted that there is a chance to explore the Nenneke relationship further and that Geralt's relationship with Yennefer will take some real work and nuance to overcome. The season will also delve deeper into Vilgefortz's secret history, connections to Lara Dorren, and the kingdom of Redania, with a focus on Emhyr's search for his daughter, Ciri. The executive producer has teased that the season will be bigger than ever.

The Witcher Season 3 is set to be released in mid-2023. Season 1 and Season of the show are currently available on Netflix.

Also Read: You Season 5: The final journey of Joe Goldberg