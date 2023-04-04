Tokyo Revengers Season 3: What to expect from Tenjiku arc

The Tokyo Revengers anime is coming back with Season 3 called the Tenjiku Arc. The second season of the anime was the Christmas Showdown Arc, and a teaser visual and video have been released for fans to enjoy.

Two new cast members, Nobunaga Shimazaki and Tetsu Inada, are joining the show to play the roles of Izana Kurokawa and Kanji Mochizuki, respectively. Studio LIDEN FILMS has been the animation studio for the anime series so far, with Koichi Hatsumi as the director, Yasuyuki Muto as the series composer, and Kenichi Onuki and Keiko Ota as the character designers. Hiroaki Tsutsumi is responsible for the music.

The Tokyo Revengers Season 2 concluded on April 2, 2023, after airing the Christmas Showdown finale. Tokyo Revengers Season 3, Tenjiku Arc will introduce the Tenjiku gang led by Izana Kurokawa and Tetta Kiseki. The Tenjiku gang seeks revenge against the Tokyo Maji Gang (Toman), where Takemichi currently resides, and its leader, Mikey, the deuteragonist. Izana named his delinquent kingdom Tenjiku after being inspired by the historical Chinese novel Journey to the West, where Tenjiku is also a historical Chinese name for India.

In the previous season of Tokyo Revengers, the Black Dragon arc was covered, with the final episode foreshadowing the eventual end of the series. The arc concludes with Takemichi deciding not to time travel again until he becomes the leader of Toman alongside Mikey, recognizing that stopping Mikey and Kisaki's dismissal from Toman is crucial to changing the negative course of history. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 13 "When it rains, it pours," shows Takemichi declaring his intention to take over the Tokyo Manji Gang to Chifuyu after returning to the past. Meanwhile, the Tenjiku gang attacks the Tokyo Manji Gang, starting with Takemichi and his division, and Kisaki joins them.

The Tenjiku arc adaptation covers more than half of the Tokyo Revengers story, leaving only the Bonten arc and the final arc. The final arc consists of the Three Deities arc and the Kanto Manji arc, where Takemichi forms his own gang to confront Mikey and end the multiversal cycle of suffering. Ken Wakui's manga-inspired the Tokyo Revengers anime, published in the Weekly Shonen Magazine from 2017 to 2022, with its English version published by Kodansha. The plot follows Takemichi, who time-leaps twelve years back to middle school to change his life and save his girlfriend Hinata Tachibana from the Tokyo Manji Gang. The Tenjiku Arc comprises chapters 122-188 in the manga series.

