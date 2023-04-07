Left Menu

Sterling K Brown, Dan Fogelman reteam for new drama series

This Is Us team of actor Sterling K Brown and creator Dan Fogelman are reuniting for a new drama series from streamer Hulu.According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Hulu has handed a series order for the project, which is currently untitled.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 10:06 IST
''This Is Us'' team of actor Sterling K Brown and creator Dan Fogelman are reuniting for a new drama series from streamer Hulu.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Hulu has handed a series order for the project, which is currently untitled. Though the exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the show is being touted as a thriller which would see Brown playing the role of the head of security for a former president.

Fogelman will pen the series and also executive produce through Rhode Island Avenue Productions along with Jess Rosenthal. Brown and John Hoberg will executive produce as well. The series is backed by 20th Television.

Fogelman and Brown earlier collaborated for critically-acclaimed NBC family drama show ''This Is Us'', in which Brown starred as Randall Pearson throughout the show's six-season run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

