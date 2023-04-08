Left Menu

Original Mario star John Leguizamo rejects watching new Mario movie due to lack of representation

John Leguizamo is in no mood to watch the new film based on the animated game character 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'.

08-04-2023
John Leguizamo, Mario (Image Source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
According to People citing TMZ, John is on the side of people who are looking forward to boycotting the movie. When asked about his views on the new film, he said, ''They could've included a Latin character. I was groundbreaking, and then they stopped the groundbreaking." The 62-year-old actor referred to the lack of representation of the Latin community as the core reason for his not being willing to watch the movie that was released under 30 years of his original film titled 'Super Mario Bros.'

The actor later directed towards the issues related to the representation of the community by stating "They messed up the inclusion. They dis-included." "Just cast some Latin folk. We're 20 per cent of the population -- the largest people-of-colour group, and we're underrepresented. Over-represented in the worst kinda jobs, though," he added, according to the news outlet People.

The voice cast of the movie has 'Guardian of Galaxy' actor, Chris Patt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, plus Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin Michael Richardson and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' was released in theatres on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

