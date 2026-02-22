Left Menu

Rohan Bopanna Cheers on India Ahead of T20 Clash with South Africa

Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna extends his best wishes to the Indian cricket team as they gear up for the Super Eight stage against South Africa in the T20 World Cup. India, undefeated in the group stage, aims to continue their dominant run in the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:26 IST
Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna extended his best wishes to the national cricket team ahead of their Super Eight stage match against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The Indian team, showcasing an impeccable performance, won all their group stage matches to top Group A with 8 points.

Bopanna emphasized the significance of the World Cup, stating, "It's one of the biggest events when we play for India, and nothing bigger than the World Cup. The Indian team is doing fabulously well, and I wish them the very best today against South Africa." The team's journey has been impressive, defeating formidable opponents en route.

India's campaign started on a strong note, with a victory over the USA, setting a positive tone for their title defence. Following a challenging 29-run win over the USA, India's match against Namibia showcased spectacular performances from Ishan and Hardik, leading them to a total of 209/9. Varun Chakravarthy and others executed a fine performance to skittle Namibia out.

In a compelling display against Pakistan, Ishan Kishan's half-century, coupled with a collective bowling effort, helped India secure a 61-run victory at Colombo. The unbeaten streak continued with a 17-run win over the Netherlands, thanks to Shivam Dube's all-around performance and Varun Chakravarthy's spell, confirming India's berth in the Super Eight. Prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Prayagraj sought divine favor for the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

