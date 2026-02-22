Double Arrest in Punjab: Unveiling the Sarpanch Murder Case
Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of AAP sarpanch Harbarinder Singh, who was shot dead at a wedding in Punjab. Acting on a tipoff, the suspects were intercepted in Tarn Taran. Both sustained injuries in a shootout and are currently hospitalized.
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab police have apprehended two men allegedly involved in the murder of an AAP sarpanch. Harbarinder Singh was tragically shot dead during a wedding in Tarn Taran, prompting an immediate hunt for the perpetrators.
Authorities, acting on specific intelligence, targeted two suspects traveling by motorcycle in the Naushehra Pannuan area. During the ensuing confrontation, the suspects fired upon the police in a bid to escape. Both Sharanpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh of Chola Sahib were injured in the crossfire and have since been hospitalized.
Sharanpreet Singh has been identified as one of the principal suspects present with the shooters on the day of Singh's murder. Investigations into the case continue, with law enforcement committed to bringing all responsible to justice.
